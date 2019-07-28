Notes from RIL results

Several trends are worth noting when we examine the Q1, 2019-20 numbers for Reliance Industries (RIL). Retail plus digital together contributed over 22 per cent of revenues for the giant flagship of the Mukesh Ambani group. Fast growth in these two segments compensated for stagnation in the core petrochemicals and refining segments.

Jio’s synergies with Reliance Retail makes it a unique online-offline play. The telecom subsidiary is now the largest telco in terms of subscriber base. But it may have dropped behind Airtel in terms of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). The telecom ...