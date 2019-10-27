Ease of doing business: Creditable progress, but now comes the hard part

India has made creditable progress in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings, clocking in at number 63 in 2019 from 77 in 2018, and bettering its position on seven of the 10 parameters. The EoDB has been one index in which the National Democratic Alliance government has recorded consistent improvements.

Since 2014, the country has jumped 79 notches up the rankings, a reflection of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key initiatives. The principal drivers of this improvement has been the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which saw India move up 56 ranks on the ...