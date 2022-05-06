Numbered in the millions

It has been reported for some time that the Union government has sought to block the World Health Organization (WHO) from publishing a report about excess mortality during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now clear what the authorities in India were worried about. According to news reports, India reported by far the highest excess deaths during the pandemic — almost 4.7 million such deaths.

Indonesia and the Russian Federation both had just over a million, and the United States just under a million. In terms of population size, this is not completely out of line. India would rank in ...