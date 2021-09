Nutrition through biofortification

Stark hunger, as manifested in starvation deaths, may be a thing of the past but malnutrition is still rampant. This is despite India being now the world’s top or second-largest producer of most food items, such as staple cereals, pulses, fruit, vegetables, and milk.

The diet of a sizable section of the population is neither sufficient nor nutritionally balanced. The deficiency of protein, vitamins, minerals, or other major or micro-nutrients is widely prevalent. Particularly worrisome is the paucity of nutrients like iron and zinc, and vitamins like A and C, which are vital for ...