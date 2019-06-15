Off the ball

The recent controversy between Michael Holding and World Cup broadcaster Sunset & Vine has highlighted an issue that the International Cricket Council (ICC) urgently needs to address. Earlier this week Mr Holding had sharply criticised the umpiring in a match between the West Indies and Australia, describing as “atrocious” decisions against two West Indian batsmen.

His comments attracted a cautionary letter from the production head of Sunset & Vine to the effect that the broadcaster’s duty is “not to judge and highlight mistakes”. This is a strange objection: ...