Offbeat educationist Adams tells how she became a brand, unintentionally

Abha Adams, 66, has an abiding memory of her own school days. Standing with her two think plaits among a long line of cherubic girls as Mother Superior’s voice looms loud: "Girls, I want you to be like limpid water in a crystalline vase”.

And she thinks to herself: “Wow, what wouldn’t I give to be limpid water in a crystal vase”, even though she didn’t know what it really meant. The strong moralistic values and sense of duty that were ingrained in her through her convent school days in Delhi led her to envision her future as a nun. “I was ...