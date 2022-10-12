Oil & Gas: A discouraging history

The government is set to put the exploration licences for 42 blocks up for auction in the next round of its licensing process. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons has announced that 26 oil and gas blocks and 16 blocks for coal-bed methane will be available in this round. The oil and gas blocks might be of particular interest; three of them are on land, and of the remaining, 15 are “ultra deep-water”. The government clearly hopes that there will be reasonable private sector participation in this auction: After meeting with representatives of the sector in Houston, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Puri said on Twitter that “There is an unprecedented interest in Indian exploration and production by global oil companies”. Certainly, without adequate capital and technology investment from global leaders, the stated target of 1 million square kilometres being under exploration by 2030 is unlikely to be met. In early 2022, only about 0.2 million square kilometres were under exploration.