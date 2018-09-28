Oil portents: Are we headed for another price shock and economic shake-up?

Brent crude was ruling near $120 per barrel when Narendra Modi became prime minister in mid-2014. It fell to a low point of $29 in January 2016, before climbing back up. A year ago, the price had crossed $50, and by December was over $60. In May, it crossed $70, and is now past $80.

There is no shortage of forecasters who expect it to cross $100 once the Iran sanctions kick in. Some see a peak price of $120 in 2019. If that happens, we will be back where we were. With the rupee having fallen against the dollar in the interim, and taxes increased, petrol and even diesel prices could be headed ...