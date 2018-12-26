Old ideas, no solutions

Some of the key suggestions for lifting the farm economy, mooted by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog in its recently released “Strategy for New India@75”, do not make much sense.

The propositions that defy logic include conversion of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) into an agricultural tribunal; replacement of minimum support prices (MSPs) with minimum reserve prices (MRPs) for auctioning the farm produce; and setting up government collection centres and warehouses at the village or block level. It is unclear as to what ...