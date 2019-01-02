On a wing and a prayer

As the government submits yet another revival plan for Air India, the state-owned airlines finds itself facing Hobson’s choice. It needs to enhance its performance to appeal to buyers, after a high-profile failure last year.

But as long as the government remains an owner, the chances of achieving the private-sector standards of profitability and productivity to attract buyers are slim. This is not for want of trying. Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the state-owned airline has launched a global search for professionals to fill top positions in the ...