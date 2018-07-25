Spook, according to the Compact Oxford English Dictionary, has two meanings: 1. A ghost. 2. Chiefly North American, a spy.

This column is about both, but primarily about spooks in the American sense, with the spook in the ghostly sense being primarily the shade of the legendary FBI director J Edgar Hoover which still haunts his agency. First, spies. My first encounter with a spy was when as a lowly Third Secretary in Tokyo in the early 1960’s, my First Secretary Mani Dixit asked me to look at a report on Japanese politics that our resident spook had produced. As a lifelong ...