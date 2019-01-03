On the grand trunk road

The Grand Trunk Road is not the only trunk road. The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is a famous institution and anyone familiar with its address, will be familiar with Barrackpore Trunk Road (BT Road). Those who know about West Bengal will know about BT Road independent of the ISI. BT road connects Barrackpore with Shyambazar.

Courtesy Samaresh Basu’s novella on jute mills, slums and the trade union movement, BT Road is famous in Bengali literature too. BT Road has a more pedestrian name though. In that hierarchy of roads, it is not important enough to be a National Highway. It ...