Once a soldier, always a soldier

Parliamentary Standing Committees were introduced in 1993 to ensure legislative oversight over the executive functioning of each ministry. A minister is not eligible to be a member. Committees such as Home Affairs, Finance and External Affairs are customarily chaired by a member of the Opposition.

Seats on each committee are allocated to parties in proportion to their strength in the House. The chairs of the committees are appointed by the speaker or chairman of each House on the recommendation of the party. Chairmen (and members) of the Lok Sabha standing committee retire automatically at ...