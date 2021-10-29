Sir Ronald Cohen: Saving humanity in his autumn years

At the tender age of 11, young Ronald Cohen appreciated loss better than most of his peers. As Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nassar drove out its Jewish population in the aftermath of the Suez crisis in 1956, Cohen recalls vividly how he and his family lost everything.

The visceral fear he felt as he watched his father crying on the plane, the stoicism with which his mother faced the changed circumstances and even his childlike fear at being parted from his precious stamp collection as his family braced itself to leave. In a flash, the Cohens found themselves bereft of all possessions, their ...