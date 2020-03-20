One state, many possibilities

Rajinikanth, actor and now politician, announced on December 31, 2017, that he would enter politics. The vehicle for his entry? So far, he has created a website and mobile app for registered and unregistered fan clubs (mandrams). More than 300,000 have registered on the website. These are thought to be his core supporters.

His slogan? “Do good, speak good and only good will happen”. People are still waiting for his political party. It’s political aim? Defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). This is why his press engagement earlier this month had his supporters ...