Only those with less than 3 kids be allowed to contest polls: RLP leader

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that one of the reasons for the growing number of road accidents was India's rising population. He suggested those with more than three children should not be allowed to contest Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Speaking on the Bill to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, Beniwal said India should follow a three-children policy, if not the two-children policy followed by neighbour China. The reason that Beniwal said a three-children policy was good enough, sources said, was because having three children was still quite the norm in Rajasthan, and several of his politician colleagues have three children.

Swaraj on political violence



Former external affairs minister (pictured) has retired from active politics. Her well-wishers and supporters expected the government to make her governor of a state. While Swaraj is yet to be sent to a Raj Bhavan, she has decided to highlight the issue of “political violence in Bengal”. On Thursday, Swaraj will be the chief guest at such an event the India Foundation, a Bharatiya Janata Party-affiliated think tank, is organising. The organisers have said more than 50 families “whose members have been victims of political violence in Bengal and all those survivors of family victims will narrate their stories of sorrow and horror”. The group is planning to prepare a report on this and present it to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Star performer Tewari



UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday came prepared to take on the government on US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir. During the Zero Hour, as Manish Tewari (pictured), who was leading the Congress' charge on the issue, targeted the government, Gandhi pulled out a sheaf of papers from a plastic folder and handed those to Tewari, who started reading out from the transcript of Trump’s remarks on Kashmir. He returned the papers after completing his intervention. Tewari had been passed over and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was chosen leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha. But during the ongoing session, Tewari has been one of the star performers for the party.