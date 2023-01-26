Operating rules

is unbundling its operating system (OS) for smartphones to allow third-party app stores in Play Store after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and the refused to grant a stay on a Competition Commission of India order stating the tech giant had abused its dominant position. will also have to deposit the first instalment of the fine imposed. This matter has far-reaching consequences. Google’s OS has over 95 per cent of the market share in India, which consists of about 750 million smartphones. It can no longer impose a licensing agreement by which its own suite of proprietary mobile apps such as the Chrome browser, YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail are pre-installed along with the OS by Indian mobile phone manufacturers. Google will also have to allow “side-loading” of competing apps from outside Play Store.