Opportunity for Make in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the dependence of the global economy on China’s factories. When Wuhan was shut down, the need of having alternative locations for global supply chains was acutely felt. Since then, there has been a groundswell of emotion against China for its disinformation about the virus.

Efforts are on to create sources of supply outside China to reduce vulnerability. Will India be able to take advantage of this major opportunity? This would depend on our understanding of how China succeeded in becoming a global industrial power. Foreign investment in ...