Optimistic outlook

The biggest takeaway from the 2022-23, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, is that recovery from the pandemic-induced disruption is complete and the is poised for higher growth in the medium term. The theme was also elaborated by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran in a presentation later. Although the Survey presents the views of economists in the finance ministry, led by the CEA — and their reading and recommendations are not always reflected in the Union Budget — it does give a broad sense of how the government is looking at evolving economic conditions. In terms of expectations, while this year’s Survey has described the economic backdrop in detail, its projections for growth look optimistic.