Other side of the Brexit

As Britain stepped into a transition zone, which will continue until the end of this year, the commemorative 50p Brexit coin, released by Royal Mint to mark it’s exit from the European Union on January 31, has sparked a controversy. The Brexit coin reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

Certainly, it was adapted from the US President Thomas Jefferson’s 1801 inauguration principles “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations”, which has been used by others on several occasions since. However, author Philip Pullman ...