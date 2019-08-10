Pakistan gets a Modi Yorker

At the risk of drawing the charge of schadenfreude, let me note some delight at the amount of time, attention and emotion I saw the Pakistani National Assembly spend over intricacies of the Indian Constitution last week. This meltdown over the Indian decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A were striking for a bunch of reasons, and cheap partisan thrill isn’t one of them.

It was, first of all, the incredible irony for a nation, where a ruler is often known by the constitution he junks or writes, showing such concern for India’s. The high point for me, of course, was Imran ...