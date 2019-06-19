Pakistan's isolation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek reflected the gains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained campaign against Pakistani sponsorship of terrorism.

For the first time, the declaration from the SCO’s Heads of States Council contained an explicit reference condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and urged member states to work towards a consensus on adopting a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Given that Pakistan is a member of this grouping, which is headed by its principal ...