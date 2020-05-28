Pandemic politics

Political instability is the last thing Maharashtra needs at this stage. The state has about one-third of the Covid-19 cases in the country and the medical infrastructure in Mumbai is under severe pressure.

This is the time when the government needs to focus on containing the pandemic instead of coalition partners looking at short-term political gains. But this is exactly what seems to be happening in India’s financial capital. Although Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after making a rather controversial statement, all ...