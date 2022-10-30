Parity on the pitch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deserves praise for introducing equal pay for men and women players who represent the country at international levels in all three formats of the game. In a country that consistently ranks low on the global gender gap index, this marks an enlightened step forward. Till now women cricketers in the highest annual-contract bracket earned about half what their male counterparts earned in the lowest bracket. The BCCI, in fact, joins New Zealand and Australia in introducing gender pay parity. But given that the BCCI is the world’s richest cricketing body, it could well become the trendsetter for other cricketing bodies.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 22:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU