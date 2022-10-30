Parity on the pitch

JUST IN
Conflicting businesses
Climate responsibility
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deserves praise for introducing equal pay for men and women players who represent the country at international levels in all three formats of the game. In a country that consistently ranks low on the global gender gap index, this marks an enlightened step forward. Till now women cricketers in the highest annual-contract bracket earned about half what their male counterparts earned in the lowest bracket. The BCCI, in fact, joins New Zealand and Australia in introducing gender pay parity. But given that the BCCI is the world’s richest cricketing body, it could well become the trendsetter for other cricketing bodies.

