Parliament library is the loneliest place on earth, says Varun Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Brand Priyanka: Youngest Gandhi scion scores big on charm, pedigree, style
Two Uttar Pradesh sisters set up a mini shrine for Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi
Dynasty sounds the war bugle: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra debuts as party leader
Lok Sabha poll campaigns highlights: Rahul says Cong must form govt in UP
Indira 2.0 and reality: Can Priyanka take Cong beyond Amethi, Rae Bareli?
-
World's loneliest place
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi (pictured) said each time he went to the library in Parliament, the librarian hugged him in glee. The reason? He wouldn't have seen another parliamentarian in days. "It is the loneliest place on earth as members seldom visit it," he said while speaking at the Indian School of Business policy conclave, Road to 2019, in Hyderabad. He added while the country was brimming with young people, the average age of parliamentarians was increasing. So was the average salary of MPs, which had been increasing every term since 1952.
Safer India
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met 40 survivors of rape and sexual violence at her residence in New Delhi. The victims were part of the dignity march, comprising hundreds of sexual violence survivors, who had traversed the length and breadth of the country over the past two months to reach New Delhi to make their voices heard. During the delegation's meeting with Priyanka, the Congress leader not only asked all the men to leave the room but also barred anyone from her team from clicking photographs. In a tweet after their meeting, the survivors said they had shared their stories with Priyanka. “Priyanka-ji expressed her... vision for a safer India for women and children. We need support from all corners of society to achieve the vision,” the ‘dignity march’ tweeted from its Twitter handle.
Kejriwal’s fast
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has threatened an indefinite hunger strike from March 1, demanding full statehood for Delhi. He said he was willing to sacrifice his life for the cause, putting both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in a bind. BJP sources said the threat was not merely rhetorical since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief suffered from severe diabetes. With the Lok Sabha election round the corner and the Congress unwilling to have any truck with AAP for New Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, Congress sources said the fast was Kejriwal's way of forcing them to agree to a pre-poll alliance in Delhi, rather than putting pressure on the Narendra Modi government or the BJP. In 2014, the BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU