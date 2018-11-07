Be ready for volatility

Stock markets flattered to deceive investors in Samvat 2074. After hitting all-time highs a few months ago, indices lost steam because of a combination of external and domestic factors. The benchmark BSE Sensex clocked gains of only 7.4 per cent, less than the 7.8 per cent yield on the risk-free 10-year government bonds.

Mid-caps and small-caps did worse than their larger peers. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were down 8.5 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively. Consequently, many investors have been suffering from “negative wealth effects” as their portfolios have ...