Patna Sahib will be make or break

Mr X was insistent. “Please don’t use my name,” he begged. “Raviya hamara dost hai,” he said lapsing into Hindi in his anxiety “and you can’t be a Kayastha in Patna and not know R K Sinha — or Shatrughan Sinha, for that matter”. This report is based on his analysis.

Patna Sahib is going to be one of India’s most interesting contests: Because nowhere else has caste, power politics, and generational change come together to form a combination so potent that it is combustible. R K Sinha is a venerable and respected pillar ...