Pay up or put up

Every year for the past 10 years, the National Capital Region, comprising about 55,000 square km, chokes at this time of the year because of severe pollution. One of the many contributory factors is the burning of paddy stubble. Paddy is harvested in early October each year. The governments of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are trying to persuade farmers not to burn the stubble.

The farmers are not listening because they don’t have an alternative. As a result, an impasse has developed. The impasse can be broken if the problem is diagnosed. The diagnosis is that it’s not the ...