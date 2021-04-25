Payments banks' search for right business model

More than four years after the first payments bank started operations in India, the banking regulator has doubled the maximum limit of funds that a depositor can keep with such a bank to Rs 2 lakh. This has been done to help “financial inclusion” and “expand the ability of payments banks to cater to the growing needs of their customers”.

How will doubling the deposit-taking ability help such banks? First, let’s take a look at the performance of this set of banks. In August 2015, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave conditional licences to 11, including a few ...