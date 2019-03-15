People like them

In Santiniketan, the house I inherited from my mother (and she from her father) is 70 years old. Needless to say, the maintenance of the house needs a lot of attention and money.

However, soon after I arrived in Santiniketan, I had decided to renovate my ancestral home with all things natural and avoid industrial products. We have managed to hold on to this philosophy despite the fact that people who can do lime wash on the walls, who can polish cement floors, who can work with wood and bamboo, are becoming difficult to find. Recently, after extensive repairs to the outside walls, ...