Perils of face-recognition

Three information-technology giants ― IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon ― have decided to stop selling their respective face-recognition (FR) systems to American police departments and federal agencies. This decision was driven by opposition from employee-shareholders.

The deployment of FR at protests against the killing of George Floyd may have hastened these self-imposed moratoriums, but it may trigger retaliatory action. US President Donald Trump has tweeted in favour of a ban on awarding government contracts to Microsoft. Amazon was already on his hate list, because Amazon Chief Executive ...