Perils of the CEO

Leadership is glamorous and “CEO” is a great title to aspire for. There exists a halo around leaders and CEOs. There is also the risk of disrepute, whether fair or unfair.

It may occur during the tenure or even long after — think of General Electric’s Jack Welch from the business and Jawaharlal Nehru from the political world. Who knows how present leaders will be regarded by history! I write about the risks of CEO-ship, having inhabited that stratosphere for 30 years. I survived, maybe even prospered. According to a January 8 CNBC report, the year 2019 saw a ...