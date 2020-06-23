Period piece pleasures

Trapped for months at home with nothing to do all day/ By a virus that refuses to go away/I sought refuge in stories about techs and spies/Set back in time, with history in a new guise.

I begin this account of my lockdown reading of period piece thrillers with Madhulika Liddle whose three novels, An Englishman’s Cameo, Engraved in Stone and Crimson City and a collection of stories, The Eighth Guest are set in Shahjahan’s Delhi and have a local nobleman, Muzaffar Jung, as the detective protagonist. Apart from the absorbing tale what is most entertaining is the depiction of ...