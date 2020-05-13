JUST IN
Going vocal about local

Punjab set to allow home delivery of liquor, likely to impose Covid-19 cess
Business Standard

Pet market boom

Rising incomes, better support services and need for companionship are among factors driving this boom

Ambi Parameswaran 

Ambi Parameswaran

Krishna is now looking old. He and his elder brother guard our private road. His elder brother looks far worse. Recently my friend took a bet with me that Krishna is only five years old. To resolve the bet, we consulted the person who we knew would have the exact age of the two dogs.

He, now retired from an IT services major, told us he has been feeding the two dogs for over 15 years. I won the bet. Krishna is in fact 14 years old and his elder brother, 16. Most dog experts do know that the Indian street dogs live a longer life than the pampered fellows who live in carpeted homes. The ...

First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 23:18 IST

