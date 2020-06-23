PIL spike in corona times

Public interest litigation (PIL), which peaked like corona gra­phs during the lockdown, was conceived by the Supreme Court judges in 1980 and immediately faced resistance from within.

When an activist bench passed an order in a PIL, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to provide fans, lights and a decent toilet in an Agra resettlement home for wo­men, one strict constructionist brother-judge ridiculed the order in a public meeting: “It looks as if the Supreme Court is running the home.” The orders in PILs in recent weeks would look as if the courts have taken ...