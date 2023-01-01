Pitfalls in second-guessing markets

I remember listening to a big shot at one of India’s largest corporate houses about India’s economic prospects in 2008; this was at the fag end of December 2007. With a ringside view of economic trends, flow of funds and business sentiment, he was extremely positive about 2008, knowing that tens of billion dollars were about to flow into infrastructure, real estate and other businesses. India will not be able to absorb the torrent of money that is headed our way, he said, especially from the Gulf countries, since oil prices had been high and petrodollars were looking for an investment destination. India was then seen as one of the most attractive investment destinations on earth. This corporate honcho was honestly sharing what he was witnessing from very close quarters.

