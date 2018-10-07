Plan disclosure under RERA to cheque bounce case, here are key court orders

Plan disclosure must under RERA, RTI The details of a development plan must be disclosed if a person demands it from an information officer of a sanctioning authority. It cannot be resisted on the grounds of commercial confidence, trade secret or intellectual property rights.

Even if the demand comes from a rival business firm, public interest overrides business considerations, especially in view of the provisions of the Real Estate Regulation Act, the Supreme Court stated in its judgment in the case, Ferani Hotels Ltd vs State Information Officer. In this case, a hotel had drawn up a ...