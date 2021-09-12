Planning for Covid-19

Since August, the creaky Indian health care system has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to rise to the occasion, touching records of 8-10 million Covid-19 shots on some days. Overall, the pace of vaccine delivery in August was such that India was able to deliver a total of 180 million shots, which, according to the government, was more than all the G7 countries put together at 101 million doses.

Though there is some justified official pride in these numbers, the fact is that India still has a long way to go before the entire adult population is covered. The absolute numbers sound ...