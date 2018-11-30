Playing god?

Addressing the second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong earlier this week, He Jiankui, an academic from Shenzhen, China, made a remarkable announcement. Mr He said he had successfully created the world’s first genetically-edited babies.

The genetically-modified newborn twins — called “Nana” and “Lulu" — have been endowed with HIV resistance, according to Mr He. This claim is yet to be verified but the announcement has already kicked up a massive storm about the scientific, commercial and ethical implications of a world where ...