Playing the markets

A few days ago, David Portnoy characterised Warren Buffett as “Washed up”. Mr Buffett, the mega-billionaire chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, is generally acknowledged to be the most consistently successful investor of the last 60 years. Mr Portnoy by his own admission, bought his first share less than six months ago.

Most readers will have heard of Mr Buffett. Mr Portnoy is a 43-year-old, mainly famous for setting up the popular American blog, Barstool Sports. This has created waves by its irreverent gossipy style of posting. It has monetised pizza reviewing, ...