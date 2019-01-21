PM Modi's actions indicate that he may have lost his political timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been able to surprise his adversaries by suddenly changing the political agenda, masterfully redirecting public attention while the media obligingly falls in line. Of late though his timing seems to be a bit off.

Many of his recent moves such as reservation for economically weak among the upper castes, dismissal of feuding officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and preparations for announcing a universal basic income for farmers and the unemployed, might have proved effective had he made them earlier. Now, so close to the general ...