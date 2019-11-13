PM needs to oversee trade policy and negotiations

I was sad to see our continued hesitation in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) despite a strong stance taken by the prime minister (PM) earlier to join.

The government is now asserting that there is room still left for joining it, or we should Look West and not just Act East when the European Union (EU) is on the decline, and US policy is uncertain, with these countries are likely to be more demanding than the RCEP. These views clearly reflect a total lack of trade negotiating strategy which is compatible with the new and uncertain global trade ...