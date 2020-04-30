Policy change doesn't impact continuity

Kanwaljit Singh had an individual Mediclaim family policy from National Insurance since 2007. The policy covered his family of four persons.

At the time of inception of the policy, his son Jasnoor Singh was insured for Rs 50,000, which was enhanced three times in subsequent years – to Rs 55,000 in 2009, Rs 1,07,500 in 2010, and then to Rs 2,54,000 in 2013. In 2014, the family switched over from individual coverage to family floater policy for a total amount of Rs 5 lakh. Jasnoor fell ill and was hospitalised twice in 2014—the first time from May 24, 2014 to July 19, 2014, ...