Political circus

Maharashtra has come under President’s rule after none of the political parties or formations was able to find the required numbers in the Assembly to form a government — an outcome even the brightest political analysts did not anticipate after last month’s elections.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not do as well as many were expecting, it got a comfortable majority in the 288-member Assembly with its pre-poll alliance partner, the Shiv Sena. But the latter had other plans and demanded an equal share in power with a claim on the chair of the chief minister ...