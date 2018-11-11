Political upheaval = investment prospect

Politics is likely to be the dominant concern for investors until May 2019. There are five assembly elections in the next four weeks and campaign fever will build up until the General Elections of April-May 2019. This will be a period of increasing volatility. The macro-fundamentals look a little shaky.

Geopolitical tensions are high. The World Bank has cut its estimates for 2019 global growth. However, more than fundamentals, market returns in the next few months will be extremely volatile and very likely negative due to prospects of political change. Suppose for example, ...