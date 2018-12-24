Politics over economics

In the next six months, the investor focus will be less on corporate earnings and more on the likely outcomes of domestic politics and global geopolitics. There is little one can say about domestic politics beyond the fact that it's likely to get more populist, and there’s greater possibility of communal violence and other disruptions as the election draws nearer.

On the global front, the US president will be more inclined to make irrational decisions as the 17 different investigations into his business activities and possible campaign violations continue. Trump’s ...