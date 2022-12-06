Pollution crisis

After hovering between “poor” and “very poor” categories for nearly a month, the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining states in the National Capital Region (NCR) has deteriorated to the “severe” class, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke emergency pollution-control measures under stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These steps include ban on construction and demolition, closure of brick kilns and hot mix plants, and restriction on plying BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. The bouts of choking pollution and consequential disruptive curbs, which recur so often in this region, are not only deleterious for the economy but also injurious to human health. Thousands of workers, especially daily wagers, lose their livelihood. The long-term exposure to toxic pollutants, on the other hand, poses the risk of respiratory disorders and, in some cases, even more serious pulmonary diseases, strokes and cancer. What is worse, the air quality monitoring agencies reckon the grave pollution phase to last for a while despite the meteorologists predicting some increase in the wind speed that can improve ventilation to disperse pollutants.