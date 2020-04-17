Memo to the Chief Justice of India: Milord, we have been advised not to waste the time of the hon’ble court with personal litigious matters, but I am compelled to approach the bench seeking restraining orders against my son.

Seeing me in my current state, Your Lordship cannot be faulted for failing to know that till a few days ago, this applicant had scanty but nevertheless lustrous, long locks. My son agreed to trim some of its excesses but did not adhere to our (alas, verbal) agreement and removed all my crowning glory, explaining it as a technical fault with the trimmer that ...