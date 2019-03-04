Poor prescription

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ruled that the debt of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its group entities should not be declared non-performing assets by lenders without explicit approval from the appellate tribunal.

On the face of it, the NCLAT ruling passed last week will provide relief to both IL&FS and the banks that are reeling from huge non-performing assets. The NCLAT ruling implies a status quo that will help the lenders to avoid classifying loans of around Rs 53,000 crore as NPAs, helping them to avoid provisioning, at least for the ...