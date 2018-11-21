Populism overdose

There is no doubt that the forthcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan among others will be a major test of strength for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.

They take on special significance thanks to the fact that the general election campaign will begin a few short months after the results of these state elections are declared. If the BJP retains its strong position, then efforts to create a strong Opposition alliance will be rendered more difficult; contrariwise, if the Congress does well then its claim to be the ...